Self-proclaimed ‘hitta in the squad’ gets up to 3 years in prison for stolen gun

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Penbrook man was sentenced this week to one to three years in state prison for carrying a stolen handgun.

Khalil P. Miranda, 19, was sentenced by Judge Scott Arthur Evans on Wednesday, which is about six months after he was caught with the stolen firearm by a Harrisburg police detective.

The detective recognized Miranda from an Instagram video. The video showed Miranda holding a handgun with the phrase “when you the hitta in your squad.”

“Mr. Miranda had a limited prior record but was bragging publicly about possessing and potentially using a handgun, a state sentence was absolutely necessary,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky said.

The gun, a 9 mm, was reported stolen from Williamsport.

