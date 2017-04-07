Rock Hall inductions Friday night

The Associated Press Published:
Tupac Shakur
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg will induct the late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers during the ceremony in Brooklyn. The Rock & Roll Hall announced Wednesday, March 29, 2017 additional guests who'll be on hand April 7 at the Barclays Center to induct this year's newest class. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tonight, singer-keyboardist Gregg Rolie will become one of the rare people who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time.

Rolie was inducted in 1998 as part of the band Santana and will be inducted tonight as a member of Journey.

Fewer than two dozen people have been inducted twice, and Eric Clapton is the only one inducted three times. Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Electric Light Orchestra will be inducted tonight as well.

Nile Rodgers of Chic will be given an award of excellence.

The Rock Hall inductions are tonight in New York. Highlights of the show will be shown on HBO on April 29.

