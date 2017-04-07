Restaurant where children burned throats on juice allowed to reopen

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County restaurant where two children were severely sickened after drinking what they believed to be apple juice is allowed to reopen.

East Lampeter Township manager Ralph Hutchison said Friday the Star Buffet and Grill has addressed the maintenance code violations that prompted its closure. He said the restaurant is permitted to reoccupy.

The restaurant on Lincoln Highway East was ordered to close last month because of 23 building code violations. The closure came just days after a 10-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to a hospital after their mouths and throats were burned.

The investigation into how the children became sickened on May 3 is ongoing. Police said tests indicated the store-bought juice wasn’t the cause of their injuries.

The state Agriculture Department inspected the restaurant days after the incident and found it was out of compliance with multiple violations, but had no imminent health hazards. As part of the ongoing investigation, crystal lye stored beneath the sushi buffet table was secured for lab tests, according to an inspector’s report.

Crystal lye, a cleaner and drain opener, can cause abdominal pains, burns of the mouth and throat, and vomiting if swallowed, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The children have been released from the hospital. Police said another child, a 6-year-old boy, had stomach discomfort and a man who was with the three children had burns in his mouth after tasting the juice.

Investigators said the juice was served in foam cups and the reactions were confined to one group of patrons. No other customers reported any reactions or discomfort.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...