Restaurant Report: Trash, mold, old grease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Agriculture found trash, mold, and problems with Lysol in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Lower Allen Diner on Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 28 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being date marked, frozen meat was not being correctly thawed – risking the growth of harmful pathogens – and Lysol cleaner was stored near food, risking contamination.

Lancaster Brewing Company on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge has failed his or her managerial duties in controlling food safety. Employees were contaminating ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, there was trash and debris near where food is prepared, and the inspector found heavy accumulations of old food splatter, old grease buildup, and static dust.

Parma Pizza and Grill on Haines Road in York was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Tide and liquid hand soap were stored near food, risking contamination. There was black and pink slimy mold-like residue in the fountain soda machine ice chute and a fly strip hanging from the ceiling.

Establishments with no violations include Shady Maple Farm Market in Lancaster, Pandemonium Bar and Grill in Shermans Dale, Royal Oaks Golf Club in Lebanon, and Yo Momma’s Lunch Box based in Elizabethville.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

