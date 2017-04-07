Prescribed burn scheduled Monday in Gettysburg

WHTM Staff Published:
FILE - A controlled burn at Gettysburg National Military Park in April 2016. (WHTM)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A prescribed burn is scheduled for Monday at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The burn will be on the west slope of Little Round Top, covering 52 acres.

The purpose is to help maintain the open fields and meadows of the battlefield by reducing woody vegetation without using labor-intensive methods or chemicals.

The burn is slated to begin at noon, however, the start time is dependent on the weather.

