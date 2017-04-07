Prescribed burn scheduled Monday in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A prescribed burn is scheduled for Monday at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The burn will be on the west slope of Little Round Top, covering 52 acres.

The purpose is to help maintain the open fields and meadows of the battlefield by reducing woody vegetation without using labor-intensive methods or chemicals.

The burn is slated to begin at noon, however, the start time is dependent on the weather.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...