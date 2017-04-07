Police: Student with gun was wanted for questioning in shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Central Dauphin Easy High School student arrested on charges he had a loaded handgun in his backpack was wanted for questioning in a shooting incident last week, according to charging documents.

Jason Knoble Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday at the high school. He is charged with counts including aggravated assault of a school official, possession of a weapon on school property, and receiving stolen property.

Susquehanna Township police are still investigating the shooting incident on March 26.

The victims in that incident told officers they were driving in the 2300 block of Pierce Street when they had to slow down for a man walking in the middle of the road. They said the man wearing a black hoodie and ski mask turned and fired two shots that struck their car.

The people in the car were not injured.

Administrators called Knoble to an assistant principal’s office because police investigating the shooting incident suspected he may have a gun at the school. He refused a search and fought with the assistant principal and a district security officer who twice used a stun gun to subdue him, according to the criminal complaint.

The 9mm handgun in his backpack had been stolen, and someone had attempted to obliterate the serial number, police said.

Knoble was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.

A school district spokeswoman said the incident was confined to the office and no classes were disrupted.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...