Petapalooza 2017

Petapalooza is a free event that features lovable, adoptable homeless animals from local shelters in the Central PA area. It will take place on May 20 at Central Penn College from 11am-3pm.

“Right now, we have 31 rescues signed up and over 20 vendors. We have almost 50 raffle items gathered, several talented musicians ready to perform, and Barkby Plungers is coming back again to host their popular dog course luring. We are still accepting applications for rescues, shelters, vendors, sponsors and volunteers! Most importantly, we want to let people know that our Goods Drive is currently going on to collect goods for the shelters and rescues that attend Petapalooza.

All the locations and item needs are listed at PetapaloozaPA.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...