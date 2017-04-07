Parents charged after toddler ingests narcotic

WHTM Staff Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Middletown couple is facing child endangerment charges after police say their 2-year-old daughter ingested Suboxone, a drug used to treat those addicted to opioids.

John Ray Eckert IV, 40, and Josie Elise Eckert, 25, were arrested Friday and each charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children and one count of possession of drug parahernalia.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at their Hanover Street home on March 13 when their daughter found and ingested the drug Suboxone, police said.

During a search of the home, police also found numerous items of drug parahernalia.

The toddler was treated at a hospital and later released.

Lower Swatara Township police filed charges.

