Interstate reopens after vehicle overturns on I-83

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 83 closed in York County due to a crash Friday evening, but the roadway has since reopened.

Photo courtesy: PennDOT

According to PennDOT, an overturned vehicle forced southbound lanes to be closed near Exit 33 in Newberry Township for some time. The crash was first reported around 6:30 p.m.

There was only one vehicle involved and one person was taken to a hospital, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s