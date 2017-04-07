Interstate reopens after vehicle overturns on I-83

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 83 closed in York County due to a crash Friday evening, but the roadway has since reopened.

According to PennDOT, an overturned vehicle forced southbound lanes to be closed near Exit 33 in Newberry Township for some time. The crash was first reported around 6:30 p.m.

There was only one vehicle involved and one person was taken to a hospital, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

