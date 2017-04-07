Outdoor art exhibit to open Saturday at Wildwood Park

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wildwood Park’s annual “Art in the Wild” exhibit opens Saturday and runs through October 31.

The theme for this year’s outdoor exhibit is “transition.”

Over 20 artists have created 15 trailside installations around the 3.1-mile park loop.

The exhibits are made up of mostly of natural materials to blend with the nature in the park.

To vote for your favorite work from an artist, click here.

