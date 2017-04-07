Minor flooding along the Swatara Creek, colder and windy today

Stronger winds and colder, Canadian air will bring a late winter feel to today’s weather. Daytime temperatures will be stuck in the 40s with strong winds between 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Some places will see a passing snow shower or flurry this morning, but we do not anticipate any snow accumulation. A few remaining light rain showers or drizzle are also possible this afternoon, but the most noticeable weather feature will be the wind throughout the day. It will easily feel like its only in the 30s outside due to the persistent and strong cold winds.

Saturday starts chilly and blustery, but the sunshine will help push our afternoon temperatures near 60F. Sunday will be a better day to spend outdoors with much less wind and highs near 68F. Pleasantly warmer weather arrives next week with several days in the upper 70s! Only a few chances for rain exist for the week ahead too on Tuesday and Friday, otherwise the weather will be much drier compared to this past week.

