Mike Parker’s Trout recipes and homemade tartar sauce

Trout: Baked
- Preheat oven to 400
- Filet trout, leaving skin on
- Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper.
- Spray glass pan with non-stick
- Add filets to pan, skin side up
- Place a few tabs of butter on fish in pan
- Add lemon slices, or a few drops of lemon juice
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until fish is white and flaky
- Remove from oven. Remove skin if desired. Enjoy!
Trout: Camp-style pan fried
- Mix flour, salt, pepper, and paprika loosely on paper plate
- Cover all sides of fish in the mixture
- Add butter or oil to a hot frying pan
- Place trout face down in pan, spreading inside out flat against pan
- Cook for 3-4 minutes
- Flip fish onto outside, cooking the skin sides of fish for 1-2min, resulting in a crispy skin
- Ensure top of fish is cooked thoroughly; Remove fish from pan, place on clean plate
- Using two forks, spread meat away from fish spine; Bones should remove easily
- Eat as is, or make sandwich. Enjoy!
Homemade tartar sauce
Finely slice one or two full pickles into small pieces. In small bowl, add a few spoonsful of mayonnaise. Mix in pickles and a few shakes of dill weed. Add a small amount of pickle juice for a thinner sauce.