Mike Parker’s Trout recipes and homemade tartar sauce

By Published:

Trout: Baked

  • Preheat oven to 400
  • Filet trout, leaving skin on
  • Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper.
  • Spray glass pan with non-stick
  • Add filets to pan, skin side up
  • Place a few tabs of butter on fish in pan
  • Add lemon slices, or a few drops of lemon juice
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes or until fish is white and flaky
  • Remove from oven. Remove skin if desired. Enjoy!

 

Trout: Camp-style pan fried

  • Mix flour, salt, pepper, and paprika loosely on paper plate
  • Cover all sides of fish in the mixture
  • Add butter or oil to a hot frying pan
  • Place trout face down in pan, spreading inside out flat against pan
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes
  • Flip fish onto outside, cooking the skin sides of fish for 1-2min, resulting in a crispy skin
  • Ensure top of fish is cooked thoroughly; Remove fish from pan, place on clean plate
  • Using two forks, spread meat away from fish spine; Bones should remove easily
  • Eat as is, or make sandwich. Enjoy!

 

Homemade tartar sauce

Finely slice one or two full pickles into small pieces. In small bowl, add a few spoonsful of mayonnaise. Mix in pickles and a few shakes of dill weed. Add a small amount of pickle juice for a thinner sauce.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s