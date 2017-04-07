Man found trapped under vehicle, dies

Lititz, Pa. (WHTM)- One person has died after getting trapped underneath a vehicle in Lancaster County.

It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 along the 700 block of South Broad Street near a Turkey Hill.

Police say a woman called 911 to report she heard someone screaming nearby.

When police arrived they found a man underneath a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Police say video surveillance shows the victim parked his vehicle by a gas pump. When he got out of his car, it started moving forward down a slight decline. He then tried to stop the vehicle from moving but was unsuccessful and became trapped underneath. The vehicle continued moving forward until it hit a concrete parking curb several feet away.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our <a href=””>News App and our <a href=””>Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...