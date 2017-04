STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are searching for a man they say struck a woman with his car and then dragged her down a roadway.

Nathan Edward Terry, 27, is facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges for the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

