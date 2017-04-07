Lancaster dad gets prison for teen daughter’s heroin overdose

By Published:
Kerry Long (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve four to eight years in prison for supplying heroin to his 16-year-old daughter.

Kerry J. Long, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lancaster County Court to endangering a child, felony drug-dealing, and corruption of minors.

Long’s daughter nearly died from a heroin overdose last October at the family’s home on Poplar Street. Police said the girl turned blue and stopped breathing, and a dose of Narcan administered by a city police officer was ineffective. Additional doses, administered by a paramedic, saved the girl’s life.

The district attorney’s office said Long had been supplying heroin to his daughter for a year. Prosecutors said the batch that nearly killed her tested positive for fentanyl, a pain reliever 40 to 50 times stronger than heroin.

