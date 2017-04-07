Lancaster dad gets prison for teen daughter’s heroin overdose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve four to eight years in prison for supplying heroin to his 16-year-old daughter.

Kerry J. Long, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lancaster County Court to endangering a child, felony drug-dealing, and corruption of minors.

Long’s daughter nearly died from a heroin overdose last October at the family’s home on Poplar Street. Police said the girl turned blue and stopped breathing, and a dose of Narcan administered by a city police officer was ineffective. Additional doses, administered by a paramedic, saved the girl’s life.

The district attorney’s office said Long had been supplying heroin to his daughter for a year. Prosecutors said the batch that nearly killed her tested positive for fentanyl, a pain reliever 40 to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...