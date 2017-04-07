Lancaster DA to announce police shooting investigation findings

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lancaster County district attorney is set to announce whether a police shooting was justified.

District Attorney Craig Stedman has scheduled a news conference for Friday at 1:15 p.m. at the county courthouse. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said the briefing won’t be short because video and audio recordings related to the investigation will be shared.

Police said on Jan. 24 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez approached a police vehicle on South Duke and North streets in the early morning hours. He shot at officers and they returned fire. He died at a hospital.

Investigators have said Rodriguez had a handgun that was not initially visible to the officers when he walked up to their car.

Authorities have also said numerous officers responded to the area and multiple officers were involved. They said at some point, police used their stun guns.

No officers were injured.

