Hummelstown promotes redevelopment as it runs out of space for new business construction

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Leaders in a Dauphin County borough, growing out of their current office location, are getting ready to build new office space for borough workers and police.

But new construction isn’t really an option for businesses hoping to relocate here. Now borough leaders are marketing a different plan.

The future site of Hummelstown’s new office will be built on land the school district owns, some of the last undeveloped space the municipality has left. That means the borough is having to reinvent the old.

“I bought the store from a man by the name of Rhoads,” Dave Lutz said, standing behind the counter at his shop, Rhoads Pharmacy and gift shop in downtown Hummelstown.

He bought it as just a pharmacy 43 years ago.

“Actually, it’s going to be 44 years in July of ’17,” he laughed.

The store has grown with the town over the years and now includes a gift shop, card shop and a second floor.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Lutz said, “every minute of Hummelstown.”

He’s on a committee to revitalize the area, coming up with ways to improve the aesthetics of downtown to attract new businesses. In recent months a consulting firm in Lititz came up with a plan to re-use existing developments.

The booklet they produced features photos of old buildings throughout the borough and conceptual renderings of what they could look like with a different use.

Borough manager Mike O’Keefe considers it an idea generator to get developers to think about, say, turning that garage into an open-air restaurant. “It’s an example of what could be done,” he said. “It’s not the only thing that could be done.”

The borough doesn’t really have a choice: It’s already 99 percent developed.

“We still have a small open area of approximately 20 acres,” O’Keefe said, “and that’s about it.”

They’ll break ground on the new $2 million borough office, financed through bonds and county gaming grants, in a week and a half. It’s on a rare piece of open land the school district owns.

Like the borough itself, the offices are full. Employees store documents and boxes wherever they have space. Police officers practically work on top of one another.

“And rather than put money in an old building,” Mayor Brad Miller said, “we just decided to put it into a new facility.”

In the current hundred-something-year-old building, the master plan suggests, maybe some sort of brewpub or wine tasting venue could move in.

That type of redevelopment is already happening in humble Hummelstown. Apartments are going up — and renting out fast — where a vegetable packaging plant used to be.

Lutz want to see more new, he said, “but maintaining that old personality,” so the borough can keep growing alongside his shop.

O’Keefe said they haven’t started aggressively marketing the master redevelopment plan yet; so far, volunteers on the planning committee are taking it personally to potential developers.

As more new businesses move in, he said, they’ll generate more tax revenue from redeveloped buildings, and that will give the borough more money to market the plan more and drive even more new business.

