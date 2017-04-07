Hersheypark opens on Saturday, debuts newest attraction

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark opens for the first time this year with Springtime in the Park, beginning on Saturday.

Springtime in the Park runs from April 8-9, and from April 14-6.

For the first time ever, Springtime in the Park will also feature the debut of a major attraction, the Hershey Triple Tower.

The Triple Tower features the 80-foot tall Kisses Tower, the 131-foot tall Reese’s Tower, and the 189-foot tall Hershey’s Tower. Park officials have been planning for its debut for about a year-and-a-half.

“You should definitely come out this weekend. It’s your first opportunity to ride the Hershey Triple Tower. I would encourage everyone to try all three. They feel very different, they’re very exhilarating,” Laura Woodburn, Director of Ride Operations, said. “Opening day is always fun, full of excitement for all of us. We just can’t wait to get it started.”

After Springtime in the Park, the opening day for Hersheypark is May 5.

