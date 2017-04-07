Harrisburg police stress importance of ongoing training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the Harrisburg Police Department just spent three days in simulation training.

Lt. Milo Hooper says the simulator offers more than 100 scenarios ranging from a routine traffic stop to a school shooting.

“It is as close to the real thing as you can get without being in the field,” Hooper said. “When it’s over, we sit down with each officer and discuss the decision-making process and its impact.”

Police officers have little time to make decisions during some situations.

The simulator allows civilians to feel the pressure that some members of law enforcement deal with out in the field.

Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels says it’s an experience that she thought she was prepared for.

“I knew it was a simulator,” Daniels said. “But I could feel my heart racing, and I event started to sweat.”

Daniels says that the experience gave her a better feel of the stress that police officers deal with.

About one third of the Harrisburg Police Department took part in the three day simulation training exercise.

