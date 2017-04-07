Harrisburg Food Truck Feast returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s back! The First Friday Food Truck Feast returns Friday night at the Colonial Park Mall.

On Friday morning, several food trucks will join ABC27 News Daybreak to preview menu items. Watch from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. as Daybreak showcases MAD Sandwiches, the Potato Coop, Dough Heads Waffles and The Chicken Truck.

At Friday night’s feast, those trucks will be joined by at least five more in the parking lot along Colonial Road.

The event is held every first Friday from April to September. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live music, lawn games, giveaways for kids and more.

For more information visit the First Friday’s Food Truck Feast Facebook event page.

