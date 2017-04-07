Driver feared spider was in his lap before crash, police say

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver told police his fear of a crawling creature led to him crashing his vehicle into a utility pole.

Ephrata police responded around 2:30 p.m. Friday to the crash on East Burkholder Drive.

The driver told police he thought there was a spider in his lap, causing him to panic and lose control of his vehicle.

Police did not identify the person behind the wheel and said he was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

