Dozens of employees pledge not to drive distracted in honor of Owen Brezitski

By Published:
A distracted driver struck and killed Brezitski.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –

A distracted driver struck and killed Brezitski.

Everything changed for the Brezitski family on a crosswalk in Harrisburg on March 17, 2011.

“My son Owen was eight years old when he was struck and killed by a 17-year-old distracted driver,” Karen Brezitski said. “She had a 16-year-old with her, and they were having a lot of fun in the car. They were listening to music and scrolling through a playlist.”

Brezitski wants to make sure no family has to go through the pain her family has had to endure.

Her organization, ‘Orange 4 Owen,’ teamed up with Capital Blue Cross. Dozens of employees took part in an ‘orange out’ and vowed never to drive distracted.

“It’s important to me because I have kids on the road too, so I don’t want to see anybody else injure my children, anybody else’s children, or themselves,” said Marie Flickinger, a Capital Blue Cross employee.

“Whether it’s putting on makeup or brushing your hair, lighting a cigarette, eating, drinking, of course using the cell phone, texting, surfing the Web, anything like that, we’re excited to be partnered with them again this year so that we can spread more awareness about the dangers of distracted driving,” Brezitski said.

AAA reports distracted driving causes about 5,000 deaths in the United States each year.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s