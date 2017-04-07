Dauphin County Commissioners talk grants, opioid crisis at annual address

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioners hosted their annual State of the County address Thursday night.

Dauphin County residents are now in their 12th straight year without a tax increase, a point commissioners were quick to bring up.

The commissioners also highlighted $400,000 in federal grants available for projects that add new economic development to old sites no longer generating tax dollars.

But commissioners say troubles may lie ahead.

“Unfortunately, it seems like this is the challenge very year,” Commissioner Jeff Haste said. “It’s the state budget. Again, on Monday, word was out they they’re going to cut $800 million. $400 million of that is direct monies that come to counties across the Commonwealth, and it looks like that will be our battleground.”

Commissioners also touched on the growing opioid problem by pointing out strong partnerships with private sector groups.

Overall, they say Dauphin County remains financially strong.

