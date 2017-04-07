Coroner identifies man pulled from vehicle in Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man whose vehicle went into the Susquehanna River earlier this week.

Azaine Nickens, a 29-year-old Harrisburg resident, was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the vehicle went into the river in the area of Division Street around 5:45 a.m. and was pushed by a strong current to the area of Front and Wiconisco streets. Over seven hours later, Nickens’ body was discovered.

Harrisburg Police Sgt. Raymond Lyda said Tuesday the river’s depth of 10 feet or more, along with a fast current, made the recovery a “grueling process.” Rescue boats had difficulty staying in one place, and crews had to relocate the car after it went under completely.

According to the coroner’s office, the case is still under investigation and a toxicology screening will be conducted.

