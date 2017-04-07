Cookin’ Up Trout with Mike Parker!

Joined by our evening anchor, Mike Parker, we’re learning about cooking a Pennsylvania favorite– trout.

There’s two methods to cooking up the catch– pan frying and filet baking. Mike walks us through both in the video above!

RECIPES:

Trout: Baked

Preheat oven to 400

Filet trout, leaving skin on

Season both sides of fish with salt and pepper.

Spray glass pan with non-stick

Add filets to pan, skin side up

Place a few tabs of butter on fish in pan

Add lemon slices, or a few drops of lemon juice

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until fish is white and flaky

Remove from oven. Remove skin if desired. Enjoy!

Trout: Camp-style pan fried

Mix flour, salt, pepper, and paprika loosely on paper plate

Cover all sides of fish in the mixture

Add butter or oil to a hot frying pan

Place trout face down in pan, spreading inside out flat against pan

Cook for 3-4 minutes

Flip fish onto outside, cooking the skin sides of fish for 1-2min, resulting in a crispy skin

Ensure top of fish is cooked thoroughly; Remove fish from pan, place on clean plate

Using two forks, spread meat away from fish spine; Bones should remove easily

Eat as is, or make sandwich. Enjoy!

Homemade tartar sauce

Finely slice one or two full pickles into small pieces. In small bowl, add a few spoonsful of mayonnaise. Mix in pickles and a few shakes of dill weed. Add a small amount of pickle juice for a thinner sauce.

