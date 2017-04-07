Carlisle woman, 81, dies after Sunday crash in North Newton

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 81-year-old Carlisle woman died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in North Newton Township.

Shirley A. Morrison was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck head-on in the 600 block of Oakville Road. She died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, state police in Carlisle said.

Police said a 16-year-old from Newmanstown was traveling at a high rate of speed when he left his travel lane and struck the other vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

The teen and his two 16-year-old passengers denied injuries, police said.

Morrison’s driver, 47-year-old Amy Martin of Carlisle, was treated for injuries at a York hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...