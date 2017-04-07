Butter days ahead? Another sign of margarine’s slide

NEW YORK (AP) – Margarine’s fortunes seem to be taking another sad turn, with the owner of Country Crock and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter looking for someone to take the brands off its hands.

Consumer products heavyweight Unilever says it’s seeking to unload its spreads business that has suffered from soft sales in the United States and other developed markets.

It’s just the latest blow for butter alternatives, which most think of as “margarine,” even if some don’t technically conform to the federal definition of the word.

Margarine enjoyed popularity for decades before research emerged in the 1990s about the harms of the trans fats. Many manufacturers have since reformulated their spreads sold in tubs to remove trans fats, but the bad health associations have persisted.

In the meantime, butter has benefited from the trend toward foods people see as “real” and consumers’ greater willingness to accept more fat in diets. McDonald’s has even switched from margarine to butter across its breakfast menu as part of a push to improve perception of its food.

