Beer breweries pour into Midstate

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Many new local breweries are celebrating their first National Beer Day.

“We’re going to be kegging a German pilsner today,” said Matt Dunn, a local brewer.

Twelve beers on tap, and what seems like 12,000 steps of prep, but it’s worth it for Dunn, who had a vision years ago.

“The name came about from my husband losing his job,” his wife Susan Dunn said.

Desperate Times Brewery is the newest in Carlisle.

“They’re everywhere,” Susan said. “Every month, we’re hearing about somebody new opening up.”

Carlisle was a clear choice for the Dunns.

“Obviously, the car shows will bring a lot of customers for us, and hopefully we can be a draw to bring people to the car show as well,” Matt Dunn said.

Kristen Rowe at the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau agrees, but she says it’s bigger than that.

“Breweries are a trend nationally, and now we’re seeing it locally,” Rowe said. “I think we have the built-in systems for our quaint downtowns that make it great for small businesses.”

Breweries are also proving to give back to the local economy.

“Definitely a win-win,” Rowe said. “We know people travel to visit breweries and wineries, so they’ll visit as many as you have.”

Brewers tell us competition is a non-issue.

“We all work together and help each other out,” Susan Dunn said.

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau will celebrate its new breweries and more coming during its Beer Trail on April 22. You can pick up a passport and track the locations where you drink, then enter your passport to win a prize each month.

