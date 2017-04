LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general and treasurer held a town hall event Thursday night about the future of health care.

The event was held at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

Panelists included Ray Landis of AARP, Todd Shamash of Capitol Blue Cross and Gene Barr with PA Chamber.

The event was emceed by ABC27’s Dennis Owens.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...