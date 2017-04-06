York police arrest man wanted for shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police have arrested a 20-year-old man who was wanted for a shooting in the city nearly two weeks ago.

Marcquan Way was taken into custody on Thursday. He is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault for a March 24 shooting that injured a 25-year-old man in the 100 block of East Boundary Avenue.

Police said the victim was hospitalized for treatment of gunshot wounds to his leg and hip.

