Woman accused of ‘gifting’ teen daughter pleads guilty

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman accused of giving her 14-year-old daughter to a man charged with sexually assaulting the girl has pleaded guilty.

Savilla Stoltzfus, 43, of Quarryville, entered the plea to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bucks County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say Stoltzfus and her husband, 44-year-old Daniel Stoltzfus, gave their eldest daughter to a Feasterville man, 52-year-old Lee Kaplan, who fathered two children with the girl before his arrest in June 2016, when she was 18.

Daniel Stoltzfus told police they gave the girl to Kaplan because he helped them out of “financial ruin.” He told investigators they did it after “researching the legality of it on the internet,” according to court documents.

Daniel Stoltzfus is charged with a felony count of child endangerment. Kaplan is awaiting trial on charges he sexually assaulted the girl and her five sisters.

The girl’s 17-year-old sister told investigators she moved into Kaplan’s home in 2012 and their marriage was “consummated” when she was 14. Authorities said Kaplan began sexually abusing the other girls when they were 11, 10, 8, and 6 years old.

Prosecutors said Kaplan called the girls his wives and groomed them to believe he was a “religious, cult-like figure to whom they should submit their will.”

At a preliminary hearing in November, his attorney said Kaplan maintains the mother of his children is his wife and he didn’t touch the others.

Savilla Stoltzfus will be sentenced after a trial for Kaplan and her husband. The trial is scheduled to begin May 30.

