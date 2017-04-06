Wild deer in Fulton County tests positive for fatal disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A wild deer in Fulton County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the animal was one of 30 wild deer taken near a farm which recently sold a captive deer that tested positive at its new location.

The disease was not detected in the 29 other deer that were shot for CWD testing on March 22 and 23. The game commission said meat from those deer was given to families in need. A spokesman said several landowners in the area gave permission for the targeted removal.

The game commission said the positive test increases concern that more deer in that area could have the disease. The agency will increase sampling of road-killed and hunter-harvested deer, but no other shooting initiatives are planned at this time.

Chronic wasting disease fatally attacks the brains of infected deer, elk and moose. Health officials say there is no evidence it is harmful to humans.

The disease was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012. The game commission said 25 new cases were found in wild deer last year, but testing is not yet complete.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...