Uber settles with Pennsylvania regulators for $3.5 million

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The agency that regulates public transportation in Pennsylvania is settling its legal dispute with the ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. for $3.5 million.

The Public Utility Commission said Thursday the agreement ended a fight over Uber and its subsidiaries operating without authority in the state for six months in 2014.

A pair of administrative judges had recommended a $50 million fine, which the commission whittled down to $11 million in May.

That’s the fine Uber had been appealing before the settlement was reached.

Uber says it’s glad the matter has been resolved. The settlement agreement says both sides agree Uber’s been operating lawfully in the state since August 2014.

