Eric Frein taken to hospital; trial in deadly barracks ambush delayed

FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Frein is charged with fatally shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounded another during an ambush at their barracks in September 2014. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – The man on trial for a 2014 sniper attack that killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and injured a second has been taken to a hospital, according to the Pike County district attorney’s office.

Television stations WBRE and WYOU are reporting the trial of Eric Frein has been delayed. It is unknown why Frein was taken to a hospital around 8 a.m.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will meet with the judge this morning. The third day of Frein’s murder trial was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Frein faces the death penalty if he’s convicted in the attack at the Blooming Grove barracks that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.

