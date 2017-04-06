Teen reported missing in Cumberland County

By Published: Updated:
(West Shore Regional Police Department)

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lemoyne teenager has been reported missing.

The West Shore Regional Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Kaylee Catherine McClucas.

According to police, McClucas was last seen Tuesday when she left her home in Lemoyne. She was believed to be going to a friend’s house in the New Cumberland area.

Anyone with information on McClucas’ whereabouts is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s