Teen reported missing in Cumberland County

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lemoyne teenager has been reported missing.
The West Shore Regional Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Kaylee Catherine McClucas.
According to police, McClucas was last seen Tuesday when she left her home in Lemoyne. She was believed to be going to a friend’s house in the New Cumberland area.
Anyone with information on McClucas’ whereabouts is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.
