Teen breaks ankle wearing “drunk goggles” for class exercise

KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) – Drunk goggles in a classroom. What could go wrong? Plenty. And now a Utah school district has agreed to pay a teenage girl and her family $100,000 after she was injured wearing the goggles for a health class experiment.

Kylie Nielsen was 13 when she took part in an exercise to simulate alcohol impairment at her junior high school near Salt Lake City.

Court documents say her teacher encouraged students to play tag and run around a classroom while wearing “drunk goggles.”

Nielsen’s foot got stuck in a desk, and she broke her ankle in multiple places, requiring two surgeries.

It also resulted in one of Nielsen’s legs being shorter than the other, and pain and swelling when she does any physical activity.

Her family said she ran track and had qualified for an all-star track meet the day she was hurt.

She could not compete in the meet because of the injury and has since switched to playing golf.

