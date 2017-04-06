Student arrested for loaded gun at CD East

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack Thursday morning at Central Dauphin East High School, a district spokeswoman said.

Central Dauphin spokeswoman Shannon Leib said the situation occurred and was confined to the office of an assistant principal.

Police had notified administrators that the student was suspected in an incident last week involving a weapon off of school property.

When the student was called to the principal’s office for questioning, Leib said there was a scuffle and the student was taken into custody by a principal, district security, and a juvenile probation officer.

The loaded gun was found after the scuffle.

Leib said police removed the student from the school. She said no classes were disrupted.

