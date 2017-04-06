Search for bank robbery suspect briefly puts York County schools on lockdown

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The search for a bank robbery suspect Thursday afternoon prompted lockdowns at two York County schools.

According to the Springettsbury Township Police Department, the bank robbery happened around 2 p.m. at the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 2400 block of Mount Rose Avenue.

A man wearing a sweatshirt and dark pants entered the bank and demanded money, according to police.

No weapon was displayed, but the suspect made off with cash.

The York Suburban School District posted on social media around 3 p.m. that Valley View Elementary School and York Suburban High School were in a lockdown situation due to the active police search for the suspect.

The lockdown ended in time for Valley View students to be dismissed on time. The school district said, however, that transportation delays were possible.

Anyone with information about the incident that may help investigators identify or locate the suspect should call the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.

