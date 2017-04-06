Rainy morning commute, more storms likely for midday

Heavy periods of rain have started this morning and will continue through the afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and will not be budging much as more rounds of rain arrive from the south. While some rumbles of thunder are occurring this morning, a better chance of thunderstorms starts after 9 AM and carries through until 5 PM. Our latest forecast data show these storms being relatively strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. This is when we expect the bulk of the rain to arrive today. The best chance of severe weather is south of the Midstate today, but strong wind gusts are certainly possible. We will keep track of any severe watches or warnings, including any possible local flood issues. The rivers should hold just fine below flood stage, however creeks and streams will run high and fast after 1 to 2 inches of rain region-wide.

Any leftover showers or storms will shut off after 7 PM with drier weather overnight. Strong winds develop tonight as the storms pulls away to the north. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible through tomorrow morning, and as cold air pushes its way back in from the west some snow showers are possible. Then through the day as things warm-up stray rain showers are possible with clouds holding tough. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s all day tomorrow. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely in the afternoon.

The weekend brings back the sunshine and warmer weather returns too. Highs on Saturday push close to 60° and by Sunday we could see readings close to 70°. Early next week also looks very warm, so temperatures could continue to go up with little rain in the forecast around that time.

