Police: Employee charged with DUI after incident at high school

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg Area Senior High School employee was charged with DUI following an incident at the school Wednesday night, according to police.

Shippensburg police were called around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to the school for an intoxicated employee causing problems inside the building.

Police were told by another employee that a vehicle leaving the scene was being driven by the employee who was said to be causing issues.

The driver, 63-year-old Robert Victor Vignaud, of Newburg, was stopped by police. He was under the influence of alcohol and incapable of driving safely, according to police.

A release from police states that a blood test determined Vignaud’s blood alcohol concentration was almost twice the legal limit.

Vignaud was charged with two counts of DUI.

Vignaud is listed on the Shippensburg Area School District’s website as a custodian.

ABC27 has reached out to a school official for comment.

