Pennsylvania Parks and Forests: Celebrating Geology Day

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is a statewide nonprofit organization providing a voice for the Commonwealth’s 120 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land. PPFF’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through public engagement in volunteerism, education and recreation.

One of PPFF’s volunteer groups, Graffiti Busters, has been working hard on restoring the natural beauty of Hammonds Rocks in the Michaux State Forest through the removal of years of accumulated graffiti. April 15th is a day to learn, be creative, and enjoy this geologically significant rock out cropping. Geology Day, 10-12:30 and Plein Air Day, 1-3, is free and open to all ages.

