New Holland man accused of assaulting police officer, EMT

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old man is accused of assaulting his father, a police officer, and an EMT.

New Holland police said Jordan Richardson was out of control and breaking stuff when they were called to his home on East Jackson Street early Thursday.

Responding officers used a stun gun on him, but Richardson – who was naked and apparently under the influence of a controlled substance – continued to resist arrest, police said.

He’s accused of punching one officer in the head several times, and police said he punched and bit his father before he was taken into custody.

Police said he spit saliva and blood on the EMT’s face as he was transported to a hospital.

Richardson is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 cash bail.

Two police officers were treated for minor injuries.

