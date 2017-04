YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have safely located a York woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Kimberly Ann Phillips, 41, was located Thursday in Baltimore. According to police, she was found with 51-year-old John Lynn.

Lynn, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody.

Phillips was reported missing Tuesday in York. She was last seen in a maroon 1990’s Jeep Grand Cherokee with Lynn.

