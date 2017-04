ADAMS COUNTY, PA – (WHTM) – An Abbottstown man is in the Adams County Prison on charges he raped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

State police say Robert Francis Obrien, 75, assaulted the youth over a 17-month period at a number of locations, beginning in December, 2015.

Obrien has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. He’s being held on $50,000 bail.

A state police investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact the PSP barracks at 334-8111.

