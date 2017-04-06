Man gets prison for fatal car-train crash while he was high

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A man who was high on marijuana when his vehicle was hit by a train in Pennsylvania, killing his fiancée and injuring their young daughter, must spend four to eight years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Akim Jones-Williams, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, was sentenced Wednesday by a York County judge.

He had previously been convicted of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other charges in the July 5, 2014, crash that killed Cori Sisti.

Sisti was killed on her 23rd birthday. Jones-Williams and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter were both badly hurt in the crash.

Defense attorney Shawn Dorward says Jones-Williams will appeal the January verdict.

Jones-Williams told the judge he was driving carefully despite being high, and called the crash a “tragic accident.”

