Man charged in 2 Lancaster County shootings

Amos Chew Published:

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested on charges related to a pair of shootings in Lancaster County.

Police took Neftali Rodriguez-Torres, of Bethlehem, into custody early Tuesday morning after responding to reports of two shots fired within the span of 18 minutes. The first incident took place at a Quarry Drive residence in Hempfield Township and the second at an unknown location in Manheim Township.

Rodriguez-Torres, who police say does not have a valid license to carry a firearm, admitted to being involved in both shootings, adding that he knew the victims involved.

No injuries were reported.

Rodriguez-Torres is in Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.

In 2002, Rodriguez-Torres was found guilty of attempted homicide and robbery in Puerto Rico.

