Lightning strike causes fire in Dauphin County

East Hanover Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire in Dauphin County Thursday morning.

It started around 6 a.m. along the first block of Dallas Drive in East Hanover Township.

When crews arrived flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

Dauphin County dispatchers say a lightning strike started the fire.

There was heavy damage to a vacant mobile home. The home is a total loss.

Fire crews had some concerns because the home’s fuel tank was exposed.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

