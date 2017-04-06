Lebanon mayor hopes to address stigma that city is dangerous

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Sherry Capello likes to highlight the fact that crimes in her city are being solved.

During her State of the City address this week, Capello said the city’s police department has seen violent crime reduced by 34 percent in the past decade.

“People realize they’re not going to get away with that crime and we are doing a tremendous job of solving it,” she said.

Capello admits her city struggles with the perception that it’s dangerous. In order to deal with the stigma, she said she has a five-year plan. Part of that plan includes a business improvement district which was approved last year.

Capello said the goal is to increase foot traffic on Cumberland Street between Fourth and 11th streets.

“When people see a lot of activity and they see people, they get the sense that, gee, this must be a friendly place,” she said.

Capello said she plans to use social media more often to show that her city is safe. She said adding more people in the downtown could spur more growth.

“When we’re trying to attract investors or new clients into the downtown or new businesses, they’ll see people are using the downtown,” she said.

Capello said folks should anticipate seeing the phrase “Good Things Happening Lebanon” more on Facebook. She said it’s a campaign to show off more positive things that are happening in the city.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...