Leaders urge Penn St. trustee to quit after Sandusky remarks

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published:
Photo courtesy: The Daily Collegian

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Two leaders of Penn State University’s board say a fellow trustee should immediately step down over comments aimed at people he described as “so-called victims” of Jerry Sandusky.

Chairman Ira Lubert and Vice Chairman Mark Dambly said Thursday that trustee Al Lord’s comments were offensive and embarrassing to the board majority, the university community and sexual assault victims.

Lord has said he’s not seeking a second term on the board. His term expires June 30.

Lord’s comments saying he was “running out of sympathy” for “so-called victims” were made to a reporter in an email shortly after former university president Graham Spanier’s trial.

Spanier was convicted of child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Sandusky showering with a boy.

Lord didn’t return a phone message.

