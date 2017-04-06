Lancaster County sheriff impeachment probe advances

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese (WHTM File)
Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese (WHTM File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A resolution that could lead to the first impeachment of an elected official in Pennsylvania since 1994 is advancing.

The state House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed a measure that would authorize an investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese. The measure next goes to the full House.

The sheriff has been on paid leave since last summer following an investigation into allegations of the sexual harassment of a deputy sheriff.

